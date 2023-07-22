Women's World Cup: Lauren Hemp hailed as Norfolk's 'greatest sports star'
- Published
One of the England Women's World Cup footballers has been dubbed Norfolk's "greatest sports star" by a player at her old club in the county.
Manchester City star Lauren Hemp, 22, grew up in North Walsham and used to play for the town's women's team.
England get their campaign under way against Haiti in Brisbane at 10:30 BST.
Current North Walsham player Gracie East said: "I don't think she even knows the impact she has had on so many girls."
East, 21, who also coaches the North Walsham Town Ladies side, added: "Where Lauren's come from and everything she's done... I would argue she is Norfolk's greatest sports star.
"They all come to training in their Lauren Hemp shirts. That's really, really good to see - it's fantastic.
"Stuff like last year's Euros is making it so much easier for girls to get involved in football and there is not as much of a barrier to get through."
A corner from Hemp led to Chloe Kelly's winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany.
Hemp started out with the North Walsham boys' team, and moved to Norwich City's Centre of Excellence, and rejoined her hometown club when the Canaries' centre closed.
At 16, she left home to join Bristol City, and signed for Manchester City in 2017.
North Walsham's Rio Dobbie, 19, started playing when she was eight: "There are a lot more girls who have joined North Walsham since the Euros and there's been a lot of publicity from it."
Walsham centre-back Elise Carroll, 16, said: "It's amazing to see how much the women's game is growing.
"All the young girls... it means a lot to us to know there is someone out there representing North Walsham and know that, when she's back, she will come back to the town and say hello to us all."
