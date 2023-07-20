Two Norfolk PCs die two weeks apart in apparent suicides, inquests hear
Two serving police officers died in apparent suicides while they were being investigated by their force, inquests have heard.
PC Richard Dennis, 42, was found dead in Ingoldisthorpe in west Norfolk on 30 June - and PC Martin Scott, 35, was found dead in Wymondham on 13 July.
Norfolk Police said the deaths were a "huge shock".
The force has referred the cases to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Both men are believed to have taken their own lives, separate inquests heard, as they were opened and adjourned in Norwich.
Norfolk Police said PC Dennis was suspended from duty at the time of his death and under investigation following allegations of criminal conduct.
PC Scott was being investigated in relation to off duty misconduct allegations and was on restricted duties but was not suspended, the force said.
Deputy Chief Constable Simon Megicks confirmed the deaths, adding: "It is a terribly sad time for their family, friends, and colleagues.
"I can only imagine the devastating impact this has had on their lives."
"As a force, we mourn their loss, and we continue to support both Richie's and Martin's families during this incredibly difficult time," he said.
"Policing is a tough job at the best of times, and officers are facing unprecedented and increasing demand along with intense public scrutiny and I know our officers are doing their very best to meet these challenges.
"As per standard procedure, we've referred all cases to the IOPC and we're reviewing our internal processes."
He added that "allegations of misconduct are taken extremely seriously and when these are made, we have a duty to investigate".
"Any decision to suspend or restrict officers from their duties is not taken lightly and is carried out in accordance with police regulations, agreed principles from the Home Office and College of Policing.
"The interests of the officer, alleged victim, the constabulary, and the wider public will also be considered in any decision-making."
Mr Megicks said he would not comment on individual cases but "can confirm that at the start of any misconduct process, both officers and staff will be allocated a welfare support officer".
If concerns are raised about a person's wellbeing, they can be referred to workplace health for more support or directed to a programme that offers counselling, he said.
The force also operates a trauma risk-management service for officers and staff exposed to traumatic incidents.