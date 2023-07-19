Great Yarmouth: Vole delays opening of £131m bridge
The opening of a £121 million bridge in Great Yarmouth has been delayed by a vole, Norfolk County Council has said.
Builders found a potential burrow close to where the third river crossing is being built and work was temporarily halted.
Voles are protected by law, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them.
The council said it expected the Herring Bridge to open in late summer.
