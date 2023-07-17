Norwich house fire being treated as arson by police
A large fire at a derelict house in Norwich is being treated as arson, Norfolk Police said.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Press Lane, off Aylsham Road, at just after 20:00 BST on Sunday.
Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow and Hethersett attended to put out the fire, assisted by an aerial ladder platform from Earlham.
A police spokesman said no-one had been arrested and inquiries were ongoing. No-one was hurt in the blaze.
