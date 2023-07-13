King's Lynn woman jailed for tipping man from mobility scooter
- Published
A woman has been jailed for tipping a man out of his mobility scooter after he refused to give her money.
Amy Kirkbride approached the vulnerable man, in his 70s, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn at about 17:15 BST on Saturday 8 July.
She asked him for money and when he refused she lifted the front of his scooter and he was thrown backwards.
The man suffered a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital for checks.
Kirkbride, 29, of Hillington Square in King's Lynn, was arrested shortly afterwards and then "kicked out" at two police officers.
'Without remorse'
Norwich Magistrates' Court heard how Gary Hammond, 46, helped Kirkbride to tip over the mobility scooter.
Both had been drinking alcohol and were said to have walked away from the incident without remorse.
Kirkbride pleaded guilty to four charges, including assault by beating and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.
Hammond, also of Hillington Square, admitted three charges, including assault by beating and common assault of an emergency worker.
He is due to be sentenced at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on 14 September.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830