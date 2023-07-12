Delia Smith hails 'amazing' deep-fried jam sandwiches
- Published
Celebrity chef Delia Smith has told how she added deep-fried jam sandwiches to her menu after sampling one in a fish and chip restaurant.
Smith described the unusual dessert as "amazing" and introduced it at the Yellows Bar & Grill at Norwich City Football Club.
Chef Eric Snaith, who owns three fish and chip businesses in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, developed the recipe.
He was introduced to the celebrity chef after she visited his Holt restaurant.
Mr Snaith, a Norwich City fan and a season ticket holder, said: "It was lovely to meet them for the first time and cook lunch for them.
"I'm not sure if they had any intentions of desserts that day but I suggested that they tried our unique, deep-fried jam sandwich. I obviously hoped they would enjoy them."
Mr Snaith said he decided to start deep frying jam sandwiches as he wanted to create something nostalgic with "a bit of a twist".
Following the visit, Smith decided she would like to add the quirky pudding to the menu at the Championship club's ground.
She said: "When we first saw the deep-fried jam sandwich on the menu in Eric's we were a bit sceptical, but the friends we were with ordered it and so did we. The rest is history.
"It was so amazing we cheekily asked Eric if we could serve it in Yellows Bar and Grill to bring it into the city and our customers, just like us, love it.
"The only way we can describe it is 'think doughnut, only even better'."
Along with her husband, Michael Wynn-Jones, Smith is Norwich City's joint majority shareholder.
She is a best-selling cookery writer and has been sharing recipes with the nation on various television shows since the 1970s.