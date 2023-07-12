University of East Anglia: Staff striking over redundancy threat
- Published
Staff at a debt-ridden university are due to go on strike because of the ongoing threat of redundancy.
The University and College Union (UCU) said more than 100 staff would be on picket lines outside the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus on Wednesday from 08:00 to 11:30 BST.
The UEA revealed a deficit earlier this year that could rise to £45m.
The university said it was "working hard to support those impacted".
The UCU said its members could receive redundancy notices as early as next month.
The union's regional official Lydia Richards said redundancies could affect student induction in September and added: "Our members are on strike because they refuse to pay the price for a financial mess that management has created."
The UEA said in May it needed to reduce staff numbers by 113 people but said because of voluntary redundancy and redeployment schemes, the figure now stood at 48 people.
Compulsory redundancies have not been ruled out.
A spokesperson said an additional 100 staff had accepted offers of voluntary severance and that 179 vacant job posts had been removed.
"This is a difficult time for our staff and we are working hard to support those impacted," added the spokesperson.
Prof David Maguire, who became vice-chancellor in May, said earlier that month that the institution "finds itself in a difficult but far from impossible situation."
The UEA faces a £30m deficit for 2023-2024, which is expected to grow to £45m in three years.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830