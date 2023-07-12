Norfolk Big C cancer support charity sees 80% rise in demand

Dr Melanie PascalePaul Moseley/BBC
Dr Melanie Pascale said the charity's support services aimed to ease some of the "worries, anxieties and practical concerns" patients had after being diagnosed with cancer
By Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk Political Reporter

A cancer charity says it has seen demand for its support services almost double in the space of a year.

Big C, based in Norfolk, said it provided 8,782 support sessions in the 12 months to March 2023 - a 79% rise on the year before.

The charity said a new centre it had opened in Norwich would help it cope with additional demand.

Some £750,000 was raised to pay for the building, which saw its construction delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Melanie Pascale, Big C's director of charitable operations, said: "We are delighted that so many more people affected by cancer are accessing our support, which includes a raft of services to ease some of the worries, anxieties and practical concerns that may present alongside a cancer diagnosis."

The charity said it provided 4,904 in the year to March 2022.

The Big C
The charity's new Cancer Support Centre is on Dereham Road in Norwich

Dr Pascale said the new "flagship" centre on Dereham Road had more space for support classes, therapy and a kitchen for cooking demonstrations to help patients who had to alter their diet.

Along with sites in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth, the charity already had a centre at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital.

Dr Pascale said the new building provided support away from "that clinical centre environment".

"We find that once treatment is over, people say they want to come and see you, but that they really don't want to come back to the hospital again," she said.

Paul Moseley/BBC
Kathryn Dugdale-Evans said she found Big C staff "understood" the support issues she faced after being diagnosed with bowel cancer

Kathryn Dugdale-Evans, who was supported by Big C following her cancer diagnosis, hoped the new centre would help many more people.

She had just turned 34 when she found out she had bowel cancer.

"I was certainly one of a minority at my age [to be diagnosed with bowel cancer] so trying to find support was difficult," she said.

"I benefitted from all the services at the Big C. I had counselling, nutritional advice, and I used the complementary therapies.

"Simply for me, being in the Big C centre, everybody understood."

The Big C
As well as its new centre in Norwich, Big C has support centres in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth

