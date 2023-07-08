Festival to celebrate last Sikh king who lived in Elveden, Norfolk
- Published
A weekend of cultural celebrations inspired by the last Sikh emperor of the Punjab is being held to keep "his history and connection alive."
The Festival of Thetford & Punjab 2023 commemorates the 130th anniversary of the death of Maharajah Duleep Singh.
He arrived in England at the age of 15 and made his home at Elveden Hall near Thetford, Norfolk.
The maharajah was exiled after his kingdom was annexed by the British in India in the 1840s.
The estate and area where he is buried have become important to more than half a million UK Sikhs.
Maharajah Duleep Singh settled at the Elveden Estate, just over the border in Suffolk, with his wife and children, and the family lived in the area for the next century.
"They had a lavish lifestyle here, hunting parties and so on. The Prince of Wales used to join in sometimes," said Jagdev Singh Virdee of the Gravesend Gudwara in Kent.
"Given that he was the last Sikh king, he's buried here, so people do come here regularly, to visit the graves.
"He's buried here alongside his wife (Maharani) Bamber and his son, Albert."
The Maharajah died in Paris. aged 55, and one of his last wishes was to be returned to Elveden on his death, according to Mr Virdee.
"For Sikhs living here in Britain now he's an important part of their history," he said.
Thetford mayor Stuart Wright who attended Friday's opening event said: "It's a hidden aspect of Thetford's history. This [festival] brings it alive, knowing that the last Maharajah lived down the road."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830