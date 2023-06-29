Duncan Baker wants Norfolk beach dog ban to help seals
An MP has called for dogs to be banned from beaches when seals are pupping.
North Norfolk's Duncan Baker said a bylaw could be introduced to keep dogs away during seal birthing season, which runs from November to January.
Speaking during a seal protection debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Baker said a bylaw did not require legislation.
He said: "The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) can quite often create bylaws.
"If the Minister is unable to create legislation to deal with this issue, I wonder whether the MMO could introduce bylaws in certain locations to help to stop seal disturbances."
The MP praised the Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) who provide volunteer stewards to steer visitors and dogs away from the seals.
Visitors are asked to keep their dogs on leads while pups are ashore in the winter months.
Earlier this month, North Norfolk District Norfolk council voted to introduce signs banning plastic throwing rings, despite not having the ability to enforce a ban.
North Norfolk has some of the largest seal colonies in Europe, with an average of 3,000 pups born annually.
This winter 4,000 baby grey seals were counted along Norfolk's beaches by FoHS.
Seals are protected in the UK and it is an offence to take, injure or kill a seal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
