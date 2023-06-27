King's Lynn: 'Suspected' bomb threat sees school pupils sent home
- Published
Pupils have been sent home after a "suspected" bomb threat was received by a secondary school, said police.
Officers were called to King Edward VII Academy on Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, after they were alerted to a suspicious email.
The force said: "Investigations are ongoing to determine the legitimacy of the threat and as a precaution the school has been evacuated."
The school told parents it had been confirmed as a "low-risk threat".
In a message, the school said: "We have a duty of care to our pupils, staff and parents and feel the best course of action is for everyone to be away from the school while we investigate this further."
The mixed comprehensive has 1,300 pupils aged between 11 and 18.
According to the Department for Education website, GCSE, AS and A-level exams finish on 27 June.