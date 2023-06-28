Sandringham: Robbie fan may sell ticket over seating anger
A Robbie Williams fan said she was considering selling her tickets after discovering she could not bring her own chair to his concert at a royal estate.
The singer, 49, is playing two sell-out outdoor gigs at Sandringham in August.
Lesley Knightley told BBC Radio Norfolk she found out in a recent booking email and said other fans would also struggle to stand for the whole time.
Organiser Heritage Live confirmed the rule but said some benches, hay bales and deckchairs would be available.
Ms Knightley, of Beeston, near Dereham, Norfolk, paid £85 each for her tickets in December.
"You go there in the afternoon and it ends at 11 at night… to be standing there for that amount of time... it is a long, long evening," she said.
"I am thinking of trying to sell the tickets now because it is just miserable."
She questioned the decision when gig-goers were allowed to bring a chair at a Billy Ocean concert at the same venue last month.
Heritage Live sent the BBC an information pack confirming people were unable to bring chairs but benches and hay bales would be made available, while deckchairs could be hired in certain areas.
The document stated disabled customers with "accessible tickets" could bring their own chairs and VIP ticket-holders would have scattered seating.
It said camping chairs could not be brought in for "safety reasons".
The concert dates on the royal parkland are part of Williams' XXV tour, which marks 25 years since he left Take That to go solo.