Norwich City look to Liverpool for stadium expansion ideas
The executive director of Norwich City said the club may take inspiration from Liverpool FC for how it expands its stadium.
At a forum hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk, Zoe Webber said expanding Carrow Road was a "big project we're working on".
But, she said, they wanted to redevelop the ground while enabling people to still watch matches.
She said they were talking to the team who worked on Anfield, where the build took place behind an existing stand.
Plans to expand the Canaries' 27,000-capacity home ground were at an early stage, she said.
"Construction costs are astronomical. We're looking through plans and understanding the phasing.
"We have nearly 22,000 season ticket holders, which is brilliant, but how do we redevelop a stadium without people being able to come to the game?
"The architects we're working with worked on Liverpool. They were clever with how they structured the build. It's definitely something we're working on, but build projects are slow."
It is not the first time the club has talked about expanding its stadium.
In 2012, a study from the University of East Anglia said expanding the ground by 7,000 would be viable.
But the club said then it would cost £20m, and it would only consider it if the club were to become an established Premier League side.
The current stadium, next to the River Wensum, was built in 1935. It took 82 days to build and received a royal visit from King George VI three years later.
It has been updated and altered several times since it was first built and is now home to joint majority shareholder and chef Delia Smith's restaurants and a hotel.
The club's first ground was The Nest, a disused quarry in Rosary Road.
