Thetford parishioner, 77, to cycle from Walsingham to Lourdes
- Published
A 77-year-old churchgoer is cycling 852 miles (1,371km) between two shrines to raise awareness of modern slavery.
Simon John, from Thetford, Norfolk, will set off on the unsupported pilgrimage from Walsingham to Lourdes in France on Monday. He aims to get to his destination on 14 July.
The Catholic parishioner is raising funds to two charities, Caritas Bakhita House and Anti-Slavery International.
"I believe everyone deserves to live a life free from exploitation," he said.
"I am making this ride unsupported and I am truly concerned by this challenge. I hope I can make it. I hope and pray for people's freedom and restoration."
According to Anti-Slavery International, modern slavery keeps around 50 million people worldwide from exercising their freedom, with children representing one in four people trapped in slavery.
The charity said it worked in partnership with survivors, international organisations, businesses, governments and communities to "help achieve realistic and permanent changes in the systems that currently allow modern slavery to exist".
Caritas Bakhita House is operated by the Diocese of Westminster and provides women escaping human trafficking and modern slavery with safety and support.
Since opening in 2015, it has been home to more than 170 women.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830