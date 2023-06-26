Norwich image appeal winners showcase city's vibrancy
- Published
Three images that "are a testament" to a city's "diversity, vibrancy and hospitality" will join Historic England's permanent archive collection.
The heritage organisation had appealed for photographs from Norwich to showcase the "often overlooked" High Street.
The winning images were snapped by Duncan Gaskin, Elliott Mulhall and Dave Kingdom.
They will join a national touring exhibition of 65 images.
Photographs by seven runners-up will also enter the archive as new Picturing High Streets national photography collection.
Tamsin Silvey, cultural programme curator at Historic England, said the judges had "a huge challenge to choose 10 photographs from over 100 submitted to the competition".
"The three winners and seven runners-up reflect different viewpoints, stories and people and are a testament to the diversity, vibrancy and hospitality of Norwich," she said.
Fellow judges included Maanik Chadda, trustee of Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Natalie Jode, executive director of Creative Arts East and Isabel Johnson, head of marketing at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).
Mr Chadda said: "It's been a privilege to be given the opportunity to view so many incredible photographs to showcase the ever-changing look of Norwich's diverse High Streets.
"It was such a tough decision to narrow it down to the winners and the runners up, so thank you to everyone for making our jobs so challenging, yet enjoyable."
The exhibition is part of a three-year project by Historic England and Photoworks, which the body said "tells the stories behind our shopfronts".
It celebrates High Street heroes, captures familiar scenes and invites audiences to consider the value and role of their local high street.
The exhibition - which will take place by the Forum in Norwich from Monday to 5 July - is part of Historic England's £95m government-funded Heritage Action Zones scheme.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830