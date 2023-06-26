Norwich image appeal winners showcase city's vibrancy

Skater Boy by Dave KingdomDave Kingdom
Joint winner Dave Kingdom's Skater Boy "depicts the rebellious and carefree approach" to the high street, said the judges

Three images that "are a testament" to a city's "diversity, vibrancy and hospitality" will join Historic England's permanent archive collection.

The heritage organisation had appealed for photographs from Norwich to showcase the "often overlooked" High Street.

The winning images were snapped by Duncan Gaskin, Elliott Mulhall and Dave Kingdom.

They will join a national touring exhibition of 65 images.

Duncan Gaskin
Joint winner Duncan Gaskin's view of Tombland and its businesses through the 600-year-old Erpingham gate offered "a blend of old and new"

Photographs by seven runners-up will also enter the archive as new Picturing High Streets national photography collection.

Tamsin Silvey, cultural programme curator at Historic England, said the judges had "a huge challenge to choose 10 photographs from over 100 submitted to the competition".

"The three winners and seven runners-up reflect different viewpoints, stories and people and are a testament to the diversity, vibrancy and hospitality of Norwich," she said.

Lydia Taylor
"The liveliness of Norwich’s high streets and the energy of its residents" reflected in shop windows was snapped by runner-up Lydia Taylor
Tyler Shaw
Runner-up Tyler Shaw captured the Assembly House, a place which "brings communities together in a range of ways"

Fellow judges included Maanik Chadda, trustee of Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Natalie Jode, executive director of Creative Arts East and Isabel Johnson, head of marketing at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).

Mr Chadda said: "It's been a privilege to be given the opportunity to view so many incredible photographs to showcase the ever-changing look of Norwich's diverse High Streets.

"It was such a tough decision to narrow it down to the winners and the runners up, so thank you to everyone for making our jobs so challenging, yet enjoyable."

Dave Kingdom
Dave Kingdom was also a runner-up with this photo of pigeons at dusk with Norwich city centre's covered market in the background
Daniel Herrick
This colourful portrait by Daniel Herrick shows "resident Gail with her pet dog admiring" a mural by artist Joey LaMeche
Zoe Read
Zoe Read's photo "is a record of daily life in Norwich - and it's important to both celebrate this" said the judges

The exhibition is part of a three-year project by Historic England and Photoworks, which the body said "tells the stories behind our shopfronts".

It celebrates High Street heroes, captures familiar scenes and invites audiences to consider the value and role of their local high street.

The exhibition - which will take place by the Forum in Norwich from Monday to 5 July - is part of Historic England's £95m government-funded Heritage Action Zones scheme.

Dave Kingdom
Another of Dave Kingdom's runner-up images was "the inviting chairs placed outside the Grosvenor Fish Bar in Pottergate"
Tyler Shaw
And the judges loved Tyler Shaw's "black and white photograph for artfully capturing the architecture of Norwich city centre at a time when the streets are quiet"

