Flying Scotsman: Greater Anglia urges locomotive fans to stay safe
- Published
Fans of the Flying Scotsman are being urged to stay safe during its trip through East Anglia.
The steam locomotive, built in 1923 and the first to reach 100mph (161km/h), is due to make its way from London to Great Yarmouth via Norwich on Friday.
Greater Anglia has asked people to keep off the tracks of its network.
The train operator has also asked people to stay away from stations unless they are travelling or are due to travel by train.
Greater Anglia said members of the public would not be allowed past the barriers at Norwich railway station and are advised to find a safe place away from all stations and level crossings along the route.
Anyone who wants to take a photo at Norwich is advised to stand on Riverside/Koblenz Avenue or the Carrow Road Bridge over the railway.
The gates will be closed at Great Yarmouth and those wanting photographs should find a safe location near the station.
Enthusiasts are also reminded that flying drones close to the railway can be illegal and could result in action being taken by British Transport Police.
Customer service manager, James Reeve, said there would be many other scheduled services operating so it was "vital that rail fans stay in safe areas and don't trespass on the line and put themselves and others at serious risk".
"We will have extra staff on hand," he said.
"However, we are urging people to stay away from stations unless they are travelling with Greater Anglia.
"While we appreciate many people want to view the locomotive, safety is our priority.
"There are plenty of local footpaths along the route where people will be able to take photos."
Network Rail Anglia's head of network delivery, Juwad Nasir, said: "We'll be working hard to help people on board Flying Scotsman enjoy the experience, while keeping the service running reliably for passengers on regular trains."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830