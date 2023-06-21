Great Yarmouth: Listed rollercoaster prepares for summer repaint

Great Yarmouth rollercoasterGetty Images
The rollercoaster on Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach opened in 1932 and is Grade II listed
By Andrew Turner & Pete Cooper
BBC News, Norfolk

A band of decorators is hoping for a dry spell as they begin the job of repainting a 91-year-old rollercoaster.

Work on the Grade II listed attraction, on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach, has been described as "probably the biggest paint job in Norfolk".

The task will use more than 100 tins of paint - and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

John Calden, operations manager at the Pleasure Beach, said: "We can only work to whatever the weather throws at us".

Workers will use a cherry picker rather than scaffolding so the ride will remain open while it is painted, he said.

Andrew Turner/BBC
Gary Dyball (left) and Matt Hopwood are two of the workers repainting the rollercoaster

The rollercoaster is 500ft by 100ft (140m by 30m), 70ft (21m) high at its peak, and was built in 1932.

According to Historic England, who granted it listed status in 2016, it is the second oldest of only two surviving scenic railway-type rollercoasters in Britain.

Mr Calden said: "It probably is the biggest paint job in Norfolk.

"The weather is up against us for painting during the winter months, hence why we're trying to get as much done as we can that while the weather is fine."

He added: "Over the next year to 18 months, if the whole ride is done again, we should get at least a good 10 to 12 years [before it has to be repainted]."

Andrew Turner/BBC
John Calden (left) and Albert Jones hope a lot of work can get done during the good summer weather

It is hoped that one section on the south end of the rollercoaster will be repainted in the next four to five weeks, in time for the school summer holiday.

Managing director of the Pleasure Beach, Albert Jones, said that with the new river crossing in the town, "we are going to see a lot more traffic at the south end of the seafront".

"So we want to make sure that everything looks in pristine condition for when the Pleasure Beach is open," he said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.