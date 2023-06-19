Hunstanton clifftop waterfall photographed after storm
A photographer who captured a post-storm waterfall on cliffs on the Norfolk coast said he had never seen the phenomenon there before.
Heavy downpours caused flash flooding in Hunstanton on Sunday evening.
Gary Pearson captured these images just after 19:00 BST.
"As a photographer I am a bit of a storm chaser and can honestly say I've never seen the water coming over the cliffs like that since I moved to the area in 1990," he said.
Thunderstorms swept across the UK on Sunday after a week of high temperatures, with flood warnings issued in seven areas.
A couple and their seven pets had to be rescued by neighbours after a lightning strike set fire to the roof of their bungalow on York Avenue in Corringham, Essex, at about 03:45 on Sunday.
Despite the storms, the heat is forecast to continue, the Met Office said.
The highest temperature of the year so far was at Chertsey Water Works in Surrey on Saturday where highs of 32.2C (89.9F)were recorded.
