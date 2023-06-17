Norwich church's winter 'warm space' becomes 'cold space' in hot spell
- Published
A church that opened its doors as a winter "warm space" to help people with high energy bills has turned itself into a "cold space" in the hot spell.
The medieval St George's Church on Colegate, Norwich, is hosting Cool Spot coffee mornings every Wednesday.
Rev Annie Blyth, its assistant curate, said it was a way to "love thy neighbour" and "everyone was welcome".
"People are struggling to keep cool, we have natural ventilation... it's a cool place," she said.
The church started its community Hot Spot coffee mornings in October, with funding from the Norfolk Community Foundation.
When the funding ended in March, the church decided to "carry on regardless" and has been offering free cakes, sandwiches, soup and companionship to anyone, regardless of background or beliefs.
It was then decided as "the weather is really sweltering, to promote it as a cold spot", she added.
"It's an inclusive church, trying to do better regarding the environment.
"This is green - it's naturally cool, light and I think that's fabulous."
