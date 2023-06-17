Norwich church's winter 'warm space' becomes 'cold space' in hot spell

People attending a coffee morning at St George, Colegate, NorwichNorfolk Community Foundation
Weekly coffee mornings started at St George's Church in October and proved a success
By Alex Pope and Stephen Bumfrey
BBC News, Norfolk

A church that opened its doors as a winter "warm space" to help people with high energy bills has turned itself into a "cold space" in the hot spell.

The medieval St George's Church on Colegate, Norwich, is hosting Cool Spot coffee mornings every Wednesday.

Rev Annie Blyth, its assistant curate, said it was a way to "love thy neighbour" and "everyone was welcome".

"People are struggling to keep cool, we have natural ventilation... it's a cool place," she said.

Norfolk Community Foundation
Rev Annie Blyth said it was lovely when people came to the church to have "a chat"

The church started its community Hot Spot coffee mornings in October, with funding from the Norfolk Community Foundation.

When the funding ended in March, the church decided to "carry on regardless" and has been offering free cakes, sandwiches, soup and companionship to anyone, regardless of background or beliefs.

It was then decided as "the weather is really sweltering, to promote it as a cold spot", she added.

St George Colegate
The church in Norwich dates from the medieval period

"It's an inclusive church, trying to do better regarding the environment.

"This is green - it's naturally cool, light and I think that's fabulous."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.