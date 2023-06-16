Rare Suffolk Punch horse on run found dead near Attleborough home
- Published
A rare Suffolk Punch horse that escaped from a farm on Wednesday morning has been found dead.
He escaped from Burgh Common, near Attleborough, Norfolk, and was last seen in the early hours of that morning.
The horse was found dead on Friday morning in a gap between a woodshed and a garden wall, close to where he was last seen in the market town.
Dozens of people, as well as light aircraft had joined the search for him.
Suffolk Punch horses are classified as "critically endangered" by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.
The horse, called Besthorpe Peacetime, was about five years old.
His owner and Suffolk Punch breeder, Drew Syrett, said he believed his horse had fallen and died shortly after the first sighting in Station Road in Attleborough, at about 06:30 BST on Wednesday.
"He was found in a tight gap behind a shed and probably died that morning," he said.
Mr Syrett had previously said it seemed very unusual there had been no further sightings of the large horse after it was first spotted in the early hours after escaping.
Dozens of dog walkers, farmers and even passing police officers had joined in the search.
On Friday a light aircraft pilot flew over the area to assist.
Speaking after the horse was found, Mr Syrett said: "It is such a shame - a very big shame.
"He was a full stallion and would have played a role in helping this rare breed to survive."