Rare Suffolk punch horse goes on run from Attleborough home
Dozens of people have joined in the search for a Suffolk punch horse that escaped more than 24 hours ago.
The rare-breed male escaped from a farm in Burgh Common, near Attleborough, Norfolk, on Wednesday morning.
Owner and breeder, Drew Syrett, said it was last seen at about 06:30 BST that day on Station Road, Attleborough.
"He's a big horse so I can't believe there have been no other sightings, but he will be thirsty and may have fallen somewhere," he said.
Suffolk punch horses are classified as "critically endangered" by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.
The horse, called Besthorpe Peacetime, is five years old and stands at about 1.8m (6ft) tall.
It is brown, with a white marking on the head.
Mr Syrett said the horse got through a fence at the farm and made its way towards town.
"We know he went through a neighbour's garden and that he damaged a couple of cars at a garage," he said.
"He was seen on Station Road and near the Mulberry Tree [pub] early on Wednesday - and then he just seems to have evaporated.
"They're big things - it's not something you can miss."
He said "about 50 or 60 people - mostly dog walkers" had been out looking for the horse, but he said he was shocked that no further sightings had been reported almost 30 hours after the initial ones.
"If he doesn't want to be stopped, he won't be stopped, but I think he must be stuck somewhere - maybe in a ditch.
"I'd like to think he's found some shade, but he will be thirsty and scared," Mr Syrett added.
He said local farmers were also helping with the search and passing police had driven around the area, but so far there was no sign of the horse.