Liz Truss among Norfolk MPs opposing BBC local radio cuts
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss was among a group of MPs who said they were "deeply concerned" by cuts to BBC local radio.
She, along with eight other Norfolk MPs, have written to director general Tim Davie urging him to rethink plans.
Ms Truss was grilled by local radio hosts, when she was prime minister, days after her mini-budget sparked turmoil in the economy.
The BBC said it was "passionate about serving local communities".
Under the BBC's plans, its 39 local radio stations will share more programmes, including in the afternoons, evenings and weekends.
The MPs said BBC Radio Norfolk "remains one of the most popular BBC radio stations in the country".
"Under the plans, we dread that stations will see an unwelcomed reductions in content unique to [listeners'] local area," they said.
The letter said the cuts would primarily affect the over-55s and "potentially damage the station's well-earned local reputation".
It asked Mr Davie to reconsider the cuts "to our local radio and prevent the abolition of what had played an integral role within the fabric of our local communities for years".
The MPs that signed the letter were: Duncan Baker (North Norfolk), Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth), Richard Bacon (South Norfolk), George Freeman (Mid Norfolk), Chloe Smith (Norwich North), James Wild (North West Norfolk), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Jerome Mayhew (Broadland, and Ms Truss (South West Norfolk).
Ms Truss faced tough questioning during a round of local radio interviews in September.
The interviews received wide praise and won a Broadcasting Press Guild award earlier this year.
A BBC spokesperson said: "All 39 BBC Radio stations including BBC Radio Norfolk will continue to provide local programming throughout the week under these plans.
"We are passionate about serving local communities but Local Radio is just one of the ways we reach our audiences.
"We want to modernise our local services so that however licence fee payers choose to get their local information, we'll be there across radio, television and online for many years to come."
