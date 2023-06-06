University of East Anglia staff plan rally over job cuts
- Published
Staff at the University of East Anglia (UEA) are planning to hold a rally over cuts to jobs and pay.
The Norwich-based university is reducing its head count as it faces a £30m deficit for 2023-2024 and potentially £45m in three years.
It has started voluntary redundancy and redeployment schemes as part of cost saving measures.
The union Unison said staff and campaign group Save UEA will gather for a lunchtime protest on Thursday.
Unison UEA branch secretary Amanda Chenery-Howes said: "Staff did not cause UEA's financial woes but university bosses want them to pay the price.
"University leaders seem to think they can attract more people to UEA by sacking the staff who make sure students have a good experience. The simple fact is that bosses can't cut their way out of this crisis.
"We hope staff and students will rally together for jobs, pay and the future of UEA."
The university has proposed to reduce staff numbers by 113 staff, including 77 in professional services and faculty professional services, and 36 across the academic faculties.
It said it hoped to achieve the proposed staff reduction through a targeted voluntary redundancy scheme and redeployment opportunities.
Compulsory redundancies still remain the last resort, it said.
Provost and deputy vice-chancellor Christine Bovis-Cnossen said: "This is a difficult time for our staff. We are working hard to support those affected and we continue to provide regular information to all staff and students."
Student applications to UEA were down 16% this year compared to 2022, with 2,792 fewer students seeking places at the Norwich-based institution.
In 2021-22, the UEA made a £74m loss.
The students' union council passed a no-confidence vote in the UEA executive team last month.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830