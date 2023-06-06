Norfolk Police: Civil 'malicious prosecution' case is delayed
Fresh evidence has been produced in the case of a woman who is suing a police force for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.
Lisa Hoskins was arrested in 2012 after she was accused of assaulting a foster child in her mother's care - but charges were later dropped.
The start of the trial against Norfolk Police was delayed on Monday after the new evidence emerged.
The civil proceedings began in 2016 but the case has only just come to court.
Ms Hoskins was accused of pushing a girl, known as Child M, at a swimming pool on 7 February 2012.
She was reported to social services by a member of the public two days later - and the child was removed from her mother's care by Norfolk County Council the following day.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) discontinued the charges against her a few months later.
Norwich County Court heard the new evidence consisted of notes taken by an investigating police officer on the day of the alleged assault.
Judge Patrick Moloney KC, said the inference was a serious allegation of possible collusion - and decided on an adjournment.
The court was told an entry in Det Sgt Martin James's notebook detailed a discussion with Norfolk Social Services as having taken place on 7 February 2012, two days before the incident was reported.
In his witness statement, Mr James stated that this had been made in error.
The counsel for Norfolk Police, Charlotte Ventham, argued this was inadmissible, as it had not featured in the initial plea.
She said that any cross-examination of Mr James would be unfair as the defence had not been given sufficient time to prepare a rebuttal.
The judge said: "There exists important evidence from the police which supports concern", and added that the notebook could throw "grave doubt on police conduct".
He set a deadline of 28 days for the defence to either agree to the new evidence or give notice of their intention to oppose its inclusion.
A revised date for the trial has not been set.