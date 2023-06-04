Wells-next-the-Sea turns out for official naming of new lifeboat
- Published
A Norfolk town's first new lifeboat in a generation has been ushered into service with an official naming ceremony as crowds looked on.
The Duke of Kent, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, spoke at the unveiling of the 42ft (13m) Duke of Edinburgh at Wells-next-the-Sea.
The £2.5m vessel recently replaced the oldest-serving lifeboat in the RNLI.
"What was fabulous was everyone was here," said Wells lifeboat chairman Peter Rainsford.
"We had two parties, one at the station and one up on the town quay because we wanted everyone to be involved.
"They've helped us to get this far, they keep us afloat - without the friends, family, neighbours, community, we cannot launch lifeboats.
"The connection is so important."
The former Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, had been aware that the boat would be named in his honour, he confirmed.
"He was very pleased that it was the Wells lifeboat, which is near to Sandringham, a place very close to his heart," added Mr Rainsford.
The boat also commemorates 15,000 people whose loved ones donated to the RNLI in order for their names to feature on the vessel.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830