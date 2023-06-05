Norwich Thickthorn roundabout to get KFC and Costa
A major intersection just outside Norwich is to get two further drive-thru outlets.
KFC and Costa will be built off the Thickthorn roundabout, where the A47 Norwich southern bypass meets the A11.
The development on the approach road to Hethersett will take up a vacant plot behind a McDonald's drive-thru.
Hethersett Parish Council had concerns over litter and traffic, but South Norfolk Council approved the plans without them going before councillors.
The site, which is vacant farmland, is also near a Burger King, Travelodge and petrol station.
Developer Demipower Southern said the outlets would make "a positive contribution towards the development and regeneration of this area", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In the decision notice, planning officials said "environmental impacts including noise, odour and general disturbance can be satisfactorily controlled by conditions".
