Great Yarmouth charity helps former prisoner secure first job in years
- Published
A former prisoner has secured his first job after 22 years with the help of a local charity.
Great Yarmouth charity Take A Chance On Me helped Leroy McKenna prepare for interview for a supermarket café job.
He wore a suit donated by a local business, and looked "the perfect picture for an interview", said his employer, Sharon Williams.
Trevor Saunders, from the charity, said it is about helping someone "move on forward in life".
The 39-year-old last had an interview in 2001, and Ms Williams said she "probably wouldn't" have interviewed him based on his CV.
Take A Chance On Me speaks to employers to "give people a chance", Mr Saunders said.
The new charity works with businesses and employers to recruit staff or volunteers who would ordinarily struggle to find work.
Ms Williams said the former prisoner was "well presented" and "came across like he really does want to move forward with his life now".
Mr Mckenna's mother died in September 2020 and he said he had promised her he would stay out of prison by the time he was 40.
"This morning when Trevor rung me and told me I'd actually got the job, the first thing I thought was 'it's not real'", he said.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Mr Saunders said he was "so happy for Leroy" and "so grateful" to the Asda café.
"He's been through challenges and he's kind of turned a road now, and he's gone onto a different road, and there's going to be challenges along the way.
"This is the ultimate outcome for us," he added.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830