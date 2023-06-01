Norfolk wherry charity calls for more volunteers
A charity that maintains five of the eight remaining wherries on The Broads is calling for more volunteers to help "keep history sailing".
Wherry Yacht Charity, based in Wroxham in Norfolk, said it needed more people to help to sail the boats and work behind the scenes to keep them running.
Wherries were used to carry cargo across the Broads before faster modes of transport were developed.
Maggie Secker, who has volunteered for five years, said it was "rewarding".
Wherries were developed in the early 17th Century to carry cargo across the Broads and by the 19th Century there were hundreds in operation.
The development of faster modes of transport, such as rail and road, ultimately led to their demise.
Wherry Yacht Charter has restored the five boats it operates and from the beginning of May to the end of September, it runs sailings, bespoke charters, viewings and events for visitors.
Chair of trustees Andrew Scull said the charity needed volunteers, both to assist with crewing the wherries and to contribute to tasks needed to "preserve them for future generations to enjoy".
"We are a small, friendly and welcoming charity that is developing its areas of activity and strives to match a person's interest or skill set with a volunteering opportunity," he said.
"The contribution made by our volunteers is much appreciated and they take great pride in living up to our motto of 'keeping history sailing'."Volunteers willing and able to crew the wherries can join the charity's training programme. Other roles available range from viewing guides and helping at events to fundraising, administration and maintenance of the wherries.
Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter/producer Ms Secker, who is now retired, said: "It's good to know that I'm helping to keep the wherries afloat and to meet so many people of all ages from different parts of the country, and sometimes further afield."
Fellow volunteer Glenn Golding, who is in his early 70s and lives in Wroxham, said he got great satisfaction from playing a part in "ensuring the WYC fleet remained operational and seeing it looking good in sail".
