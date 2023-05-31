Norwich: Plans for a cat café submitted to council
A former gospel hall could have cats roaming around its premises if plans for a cat café and art gallery are approved.
Olive's Pizzeria in Dereham Road, Norwich, is officially designated as a place of worship.
The designation means it cannot be used for any other purpose unless Norwich City Council approves the change.
A garden centre and car sales shop have previously been run on the site.
Cat cafes began in Taiwan in 1998 before appearing across the globe, with the first one in Britain opening in 2014.
They have increased in popularity and spread to towns and cities across the UK.
A July opening of the cat lounge is planned for the former gospel hall, and it is expected to include a cat life-drawing class and cat yoga, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A planning statement to the council on behalf of the owner, Sarah Price, said: "Overall, the use of the site as a cat lounge and café is considered to be a suitable change of use of the site, in keeping with the neighbouring properties and previous informal uses of the site."
