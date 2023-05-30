Lola Pearce: Brain tumour patient meets EastEnders star
- Published
A woman with a brain tumour says she is "so grateful" to have met an EastEnders actress playing the role of a dying patient in the soap opera.
Kylie Weatherby, 34, from Thetford, Norfolk, learned she had cancer when she was pregnant with twins in 2021.
She is now undergoing further treatment for a second brain tumour, discovered six months ago.
Mrs Weatherby met Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce in the show, at Elstree Studios in London.
The mother of two delivered her twins by emergency Caesarean section after having a seizure at 36 weeks pregnant.
She was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) - an aggressive and fast-growing form of brain cancer.
However, after chemotherapy and radiotherapy she was told she was in remission in October 2021.
But after her latest diagnosis late last year, she is again receiving treatment for a rare stage two pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma (PXA) tumour.
The lifelong EastEnders fan said she had been impressed by Miss Harold's portrayal of hairstylist Lola, also a young mother, in the show.
The meeting and studio tour was arranged by Brain Tumour Research.
Mrs Weatherby said: "I'm so grateful to the charity for organising my visit to EastEnders and for introducing me to Danielle, who I hit it off with straight away.
"It was without a doubt one of the happiest days of my life, and such an amazing treat."
Miss Harold, who joined EastEnders in 2011, said: "It was great meeting Kylie and honestly felt like we'd known each other years.
"I showed her around the set, introduced her to my fellow cast members, chatted to her about her journey post-diagnosis and asked if there was anything I should do with Lola because it's so important that I reflect what's happening to real people in the brain tumour community.
"It's been a privilege to play this storyline and to work so closely with Brain Tumour Research," she said.
Charlie Allsebrook, from the charity, said: "Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. This has to change."