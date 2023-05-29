Thetford boy, 13, supported by footballers after stroke in match
- Published
A 13-year-old boy who suffered a stroke during a football match has been inundated with messages of support from famous names in the sport.
Austin suffered a stroke while playing in Norfolk on 21 May.
The teenager, who has since made a significant recovery, was sent a signed Norwich City FC shirt and received video messages from current and past Premier League footballers.
"It's given him the courage to fight this," said his father Paul.
"He has seen that outpouring of love and I think it's changed his perception. He's gone from a boy thinking 'is that it?' to 'oh my God, everybody loves me'."
Austin was playing in goal for Thetford Bulldogs FC, playing an under-13s side from Horsford at Thetford Grammar School, when his family noticed bruising in the corner of his right eye at half time.
He was struggling with breathing and was taken home at half time.
Scans at West Suffolk Hospital, and later Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, revealed he had suffered a stroke most likely caused by narrowed blood vessels in his brain.
'Massive achievement'
"We did not know whether he was going to survive," said Paul.
He was paralysed down his right-hand side on the Tuesday but has since been able to move his right arm to shoulder height and walk up to eight metres.
"It's a massive achievement," added his father.
After pleas for support were issued on social media, he has since received video messages from Norwich City players past and present, including Onel Hernández, Liam Gibbs, Ben Godfrey, Darren Huckerby, Angus Gunn, Bryan Gunn and Robert Fleck.
Darren Anderton, Steve Archibald, Glenn Hoddle, James Maddison, Mick Quinn, Mike Milligan, Chris Kirkland and Ledley King also sent Austin either written or video messages.
Current Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul called him for a two-minute chat.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830