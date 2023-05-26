Lambs stolen from King's Sandringham estate still missing

Animal Rising said the women took the lambs from Appleton Farm on the Sandringham Estate

Lambs stolen from a field on the King's Sandringham Estate are still missing following the release on police bail of three women suspected of stealing them.

Activists Animal Rising said it took three lambs from a field at West Newton in Norfolk on Wednesday, because the animals were due to be slaughtered.

Three women aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested in Slough, Berkshire, on suspicion of theft.

Norfolk Police said the women had been told to answer police bail in July.

Animal Rising said the women handed themselves into police in Berkshire at 08:00 on Thursday, with banners saying: "I rescued the King's sheep" and "This is how we love animals".

It added the lambs were were "safe" and now with animal experts.

Norfolk Police said anyone with information on the missing lambs should contact them.

