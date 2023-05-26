Gorleston lodger jailed for murdering 83-year-old and burning body
- Published
A homeless man has received a life sentence for murdering an 83-year-old woman who let him stay at her home before putting her body on a bonfire.
Allan Scott lodged at Patricia Holland's home in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, for about a year, but police were called when he became abusive.
The 42-year-old was ordered to leave, but returned minutes after officers left and "violently attacked" her.
Norwich Crown Court ordered him to serve a minimum jail term of 35 years.
Judge Alice Robinson said Scott repaid Mrs Holland's "generosity with drunken anger, aggression and violence".
"She had formed a settled intention to get you to leave and you had no intention of going," she said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830