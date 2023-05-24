Norwich Pride: Newly designed bus unveiled for Pride event
- Published
A colourful new bus has been unveiled ahead of a city's annual Pride event.
The bus, designed by Norwich Pride volunteer Peter Bale, is wrapped in Pride colours and features local landmarks including the Norwich lion.
Operated by First Eastern Counties it will run on a number of daily bus routes across the city.
Robert George, head of fundraising for Norwich Pride, hopes it will, "help make LGBTQIA+ people from Norwich and the surrounding area feel connected".
He added: "What better and more sustainable way for people to travel to the Norwich Pride event on Saturday 29 July in this, our 15th year, than by bus."
Organisers of Norwich Pride have organised a week of events from 24 July, with 15,000 people expected to gather in the city on the Saturday to celebrate diversity and inclusion.
David Jordan, from First Eastern Counties Buses, said: "We're sure that the eye-catching livery with its vibrant colours and local theme will certainly turn heads when the bus is out and about on our network.
"We're proud to be able to continue our support for the wider Pride movement in our workforce and communities by working positively and creatively to challenge prejudice and discrimination of any kind."