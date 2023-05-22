Old Hunstanton sea rescue sees person taken to hospital

Lifeboat crews at HunstantonAndrew Purbrick
Two lifeboats and other emergency services were called to Old Hunstanton Beach on Sunday

A person who got into trouble at sea off the north Norfolk coast had to be rescued by lifeboats and other emergency services.

It happened at about 11:00 BST off Old Hunstanton beach on Sunday.

A local coastguard team and an inshore lifeboat from RNLI were sent to the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service said a person was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn "for further assessment and care".

An air ambulance, the fire service and police also attended.

