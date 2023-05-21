Nearly £3m for Norfolk walking and cycling schemes
Almost £3m of funding has been secured for a county's cycling and walking infrastructure.
Norfolk County Council has got £2.24m from the government's Active Travel England agency for eight schemes.
They include five pedestrian crossings, two cycle lanes, and a cycle and pedestrian refuge.
Three mandatory cycle lane schemes that received funding in 2022 have been given an additional £739,000 to support their progression.
The schemes receiving the funding are part of the council's local cycling and infrastructure plans.
Funding for pedestrian crossings will be used in Dereham, Fleggburgh, Brundall, Hethersett and King's Lynn.
A mandatory cycle lane in Thorpe St Andrew on the edge of Norwich, a shared-use cycle lane in Old Hunstanton, and the enlargement of a pedestrian and cyclist refuge in Sandringham are other schemes receiving the money.
Additional funding is going towards mandatory cycle lane schemes already under way in Great Yarmouth and Norwich.
Lana Hempsall, Conservative deputy cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said these schemes would "help people leave the car at home" and travel in a "more affordable and more sustainable" way.
"By developing the right solutions in the right locations, we can maximise the uptake of active travel which, in addition to improving the air quality for everyone, will also improve the health and wellbeing of those able to walk, cycle or wheel more often," she added.
