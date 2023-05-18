Attractions urged to reinvest to draw in tourists to Norfolk
- Published
Attractions need "constant regeneration" to remain relevant to customers facing cost of living pressures, a tourism boss has said.
Asa Morrison, of Visit Great Yarmouth, said "different" offerings for visitors were crucial to long-term success.
A Victorian-themed Yesterday's World museum is one attraction that has closed in the resort over recent years.
"It's essential for any destination that you constantly go through that regeneration," Mr Morrison said.
"The palate changes so that when the visitor arrives they say 'oh that's new, that's different, or that's been refreshed'.
"It is all about the experience and if it is a positive experience, they go away happy, they return."
The Goymour family took over the popular Roarr! Dinosaur Park in Lenwade, Norfolk in 2006 and got permission to expand last year.
In the past five years, the family has invested £4m into the park.
Adam Goymour, park director, said "It's all about having a long-term strategy and looking at the park as a whole.
"Seeing where areas need developing, maintaining and also always looking at new ways to make people constantly want to come back, fundamentally."
He said the park was not increasing prices this year, while investing in new attractions and improvements.
'Huge win'
"It's important to give customers a good reason why they should part with their money as well, while it's such a tough time," he said.
"It doesn't have to be a major investment year, every year, but to give them something new from last year, it's just a huge win.
"If money is not floating about.... where is the impact? Where are the customer interests? What are they giving you feedback on? Concentrate on those areas."
Yesterday's World, a Victorian-themed museum in Great Yarmouth, closed 10 years ago.
Its former manager, Ian Dickinson, said the museum appealed to all generations, with grandparents often recalling their own experiences with their grandchildren.
But for many, the museum was a once-only trip as it failed to change each year.
"We actually did get comments once which said, 'well, once you've been what the use of going again?'," said Mr Dickinson.
He said there was a level of denial about the feedback but, as the years went on, that "proved to be right and they didn't come back".