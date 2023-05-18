Broadland and South Norfolk councils set to move into old Aviva office
Two Norfolk councils are to complete their move into a shared office, a year after they agreed the £7.1m purchase of a building near Norwich.
Broadland and South Norfolk district councils agreed to buy the Horizon Centre, previously occupied by Aviva, at Broadland Business Park.
The move is due to be completed on 30 May.
Councillors at both authorities had questioned the need for the switch and whether the figures stacked up.
Although they are separate political entities, the two authorities share their staff and want to bring them together in one building.
The Horizon Centre, which is in the Broadland area - just over the district boundary with South Norfolk - has been empty since Aviva staff moved out in 2021.
'Huge savings'
During the buying process, councillors also raised concerns about the suitability of the site and whether all options had been fully considered.
The site is expected to be larger than the needs of both councils and some sections, including the second floor and an annexe, could be rented out to generate extra income, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Rather than having a purpose-built council chamber, meetings are expected to be held in a conference room which could also be available for hire.
A statement on the councils' joint website said the move would "provide huge savings", with lower running costs thanks to hundreds of solar panels already installed.
South Norfolk Council's (SNC) old Long Stratton office has been shut since late last year and Broadland's will shut on 26 May.
What will happen to the old offices has not been confirmed.
