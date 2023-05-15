Fire crews attend leak at Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk
Fire crews including an environmental protection unit are responding to a leak at a gas terminal in Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 16:30 BST to Bacton Gas Terminal on the coast.
Police have shut off roads in the area and are advising drivers to find alternative routes.
The plant, near North Walsham, is operated by Shell and supplies up to one third of the UK's gas supply.
The ambulance service has been made aware but there have been no injuries reported, the fire service said.
It added that appliances had been sent from Mundesley, North Walsham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Stalham, Fakenham and Great Yarmouth and were working with police.
