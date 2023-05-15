Fire crews attend leak at Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk
- Published
Fire crews including an environmental protection unit are responding to a leak at a terminal that supplies up to a third of the UK's gas.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 16:30 BST to Bacton Gas Terminal on the Norfolk coast.
Police have shut off roads around the plant, operated by Shell near North Walsham, and are advising drivers to find alternative routes.
The pipe with the leak has been isolated, the fire service said.
This meant the incident was only affecting the gas terminal and there is no risk to the public, a fire service spokesperson said.
The ambulance service has been made aware but there have been no injuries reported.
Appliances had been sent from Mundesley, North Walsham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Stalham, Fakenham and Great Yarmouth and were working with police, the fire service said.
The appliances are there as a precaution and have not been used, it added.
