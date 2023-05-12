South Norfolk complainant in noise dispute becomes councillor
- Published
A man who was frustrated at his council's response to a noise complaint has resolved to settle the dispute after being elected councillor.
John Cook, 60, ran as an independent against Labour and Conservative candidates at South Norfolk Council, and won.
He claimed villagers in Saxlingham Nethergate had been "severely let down" over concerns about a holiday home.
The council said it had followed national policy.
Compared to Ibiza nightclub
Mr Cook wrote to the local authority three months ago to complain about noise from Hill House, a 10-bedroom self-catering Tudor manor which he claimed was being used for large parties.
The property, which is about 100m (328ft) from Mr Cook's home, had attracted several complaints from residents, with the noise compared to an Ibiza nightclub, according to the the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Cook said he was driven to become a councillor for the village's ward, Newton Flotman, because he was so dissatisfied with the response from the council.
His election material took aim at the planning department for its "lack of control in local matters and a lack of enforcement".
He also said it was "not putting communities first" and "ignoring local people's concerns about massive unrest and objections", all of which the council has denied.
Mr Cook, who runs an electrical contracting business, also criticised candidates from the main parties for agreeing with "party bosses" rather than what is best for constituents.
He polled 414 votes, defeating his nearest rival, the Conservative hopeful, by 79.
'Incredible building'
Hill House itself can accommodate up to 25 guests but also has glamping facilities on site.
Last year, owner Darren Swayne submitted a series of planning applications, including one for a "lawful development certificate" to allow for events and corporate use.
In a statement submitted to the council, Mr Swayne said the certificate should be granted because the site has been running as a business since 2007.
"As neighbours, we fail to understand and believe how the council have not carried out any enforcement on this premises and presently it is still operating," Mr Cook wrote in response.
"We are extremely distressed and upset and feel severely let down by South Norfolk Council Planning."
Mr Cook's response is one of more than 50 objections submitted to the council.
He declined to comment on his election or his views on Hill House, saying he had yet to receive training from the council and had been advised not to talk to the media.
A Hill House spokesman said: "We were very lucky to acquire Hill House in 2003 and spent over three years on the restoration of the house.
"We are proud to be custodians of such an incredible building.
"We have been operating consistently since 2007 and have comprehensive supporting evidence as part of our applications with South Norfolk Council."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk