University of East Anglia's campus cat helps raise money for charity
A clothing line based on a university's "cat of many talents" has been created to help raise money for charity.
Sylvester is often out and about the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus grounds and buildings.
The clever kitty regularly attends lectures or can be found asleep on the library information desk.
Now the ginger and white animal will feature on T-shirts and hoodies, with 10% of profits going to Norfolk and Waveney Mind.
Sylvester's owner Emily Birkett, who lives near the Norwich campus, said: "When he first started wandering off, I was understandably worried, but having a Facebook page where people post pictures of him enjoying university life means I always have plenty of eyes watching him.
"Sylvester is a lovely character and brings such joy to my life; it's heartening to know he has plenty to spare to share with the staff and students.
"Anyone that has a pet knows the benefits they can bring to your sense of wellbeing."
The page is brimming with posts from students and staff who stop to pet him.
Recently, Polly Morgan, associate professor in law, posted: "2pm. Sylvester briefly makes an appearance in feminist theory (you will recall he has attended this class before), but is now ensconced in the law clinic, working alongside the Norfolk Community Law Clinic debt advice team and helping me write an article for the Financial Remedies Journal.
"He is a cat of many talents."
The clothing, designed by by the UEA's commercial wing, is on sale at the UEA campus shop.
The support for Norfolk and Waveney Mind follows a recent collaboration between the charity and UEA in developing a mindfulness and active hope course.
The only one of its type in the UK, it aims to help students cope with eco-anxiety, cultivate self-care, and understand how to transform their fear and grief on issues such as climate change.
