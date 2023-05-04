Hemsby lifeboat stops daytime rescues in blue light row
An independent lifeboat service said it would not attend emergencies during the day after being cautioned against using blue lights to reach incidents quickly.
Hemsby lifeboat covers part of the North Sea and the Norfolk Broads.
Norfolk Police said it reviewed the legislation after a member of the public complained about the use of sirens and blue lights by the service.
The law does not allow independent life boats and their towing vehicles to use blue lights, it said.
Daniel Hurd, coxwain of the service based near Great Yarmouth said: "We've had the blue lights for 20 years and never had an issue, never had an accident.
"I'm not going to risk us sitting in traffic for an hour and someone dying as a result, an inquest will only say 'why didn't you get their sooner?'"
Mr Hurd said at the height of summer, without sirens and a blue light, his vehicles could be sat in traffic for a long time.
The coxwain is calling for the Department for Transport to change the legislation to include independent lifeboats. Only RNLI lifeboat vehicles are currently allowed to use blue lights on roads.
The Hemsby service, which has two 4x4 vehicles fitted with blue lights as well as a low Broads boat, has notified the Humber coastguard that it will not be available to help in an emergency between 06:00 and 18:00, Mr Hurd said.
"It's sad, there's a service there that we're happy to provide at no cost to the government. It just seems like there's a lot of obstacles in the way now," he added.
'This is a regrettable situation'
In a statement Norfolk Police said: "Unfortunately there is no exemption to allow the independent lifeboat service to use blue lights and/or sirens on the public highway or to have blue lights fitted to the vehicle, whether in use or not.
"We are aware the service would like special dispensation to drive its launch vehicles on blue lights but the legislation is specific and does not allow it.
"This is a regrettable situation as we recognise the well-intended efforts of these volunteers, however we have to work within the legislation and do not have the authority to amend or change it."
The Broads Authority said the volunteers offer a "valuable service" in the Broads.
"We have spoken to HM Coastguard who co-ordinate the emergency response in the Broads, and have been assured that they will provide alternative vessels should the situation remain unresolved," a spokesperson said.
The coastguard and Department for Transport have been asked for comment.
