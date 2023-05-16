Scratby beach walker finds crisp packet from 1960s
Crisp packets and sweet wrappers dating back as far as the 1960s have been found on a Norfolk beach.
Chris Turner, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, came across the decades-old litter while staying at his holiday home at Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.
They include pre-decimalisation packets of Golden Wonder crisps, marked with a price of 5d, and 2d Spangles sweets.
"I think the recent high tides at Hemsby have shifted everything to the surface," said Mr Turner.
"It's only about a mile away, so the plastic could have come from there."
All the packets were found in remarkable condition, with labelling and wording clearly visible, and were on top of the sand.
Mr Turner, who shared images of his finds on a local Facebook page, said it provided some nostalgia of snacks of yesteryear while proving just how long it takes for plastic to decompose.
"When I saw them I thought 'I'm picking that up' - just out of curiosity, really," added Mr Turner, who discovered them during three separate walks with his dog.
"I couldn't believe how old they were; I'm not a big eco-warrior but I think the plastic in the seas is dreadful and the amount of litter generally along the beach is awful.
"I was always told not to drop litter."
No use-by dates were visible, so Mr Turner searched online for some clues as to their age.
Tayto Group, which now owns Golden Wonder, confirmed the packet was almost certainly from the late 1960s and said it had made changes in recent years to reduce plastic packaging.
The Smiths Horror Bags bacon flavour corn and potato claws were available for about five years in the 1970s and were reportedly criticised at the time for being potentially disturbing for children.
Mystery surrounds the provenance of the two empty packets of Crispi and the fruit flavour Spangles could potentially date from the 1960s or early 70s.
The chance finds could pay dividends for Mr Turner who will continue to keep an eye out for vintage litter on the beach.
"The last one I found - Horror Bags - I contacted a group online and was told 'actually, it's really valuable'.
"I've had a look and some have gone for over £100 on eBay because they're collectable.
"So I know what I'll be doing with that very soon," he added.
