Norwich Anglia Square plan approved by city council
Plans to build more than 1,000 flats on the site of a former shopping centre have been approved.
Norwich City Council backed the redevelopment of the 1960s-built Anglia Square site, which will see 1,100 homes built across 12 blocks.
Concerns had been raised about a lack of affordable homes in the plans and the development's impact on the city.
Developer Weston Homes applied to demolish the shopping centre, Sovereign House and Gildengate House.
As well as homes in blocks of flats ranging from two to eight storeys, the developer also wants to construct 8,000 sq metres (86,000 sq ft) of commercial space, a community hub and 450 car parking spaces, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This is the second time the city council has approved the site's redevelopment.
In 2018, a scheme that included a 20-storey tower block, hotel and cinema was rejected by the then secretary of state, Robert Jenrick, who branded it "excessive".
A spokesman for Weston Homes, told the council's planning committee that the developer acknowledged that the previous scheme did not reflect the views of some locals and various stakeholders and they had "comprehensively reviewed" it.
The council also heard concerns from groups, including the Norwich Society, Save Britain's Heritage and the Norwich Renters Collective.
Objections related to the plan having 10% of affordable housing when council policy calls for 33%, the impact on historic buildings and whether too many houses were "single aspect" - properties which only get light from one side.
