Norwich: Wheelchair fall 'probably' caused patient's death, inquest finds
- Published
A fall from a wheelchair leaving the back of an ambulance "probably contributed" to the death of a woman, an inquest found.
Anita Woodford, 66, died two weeks after the incident at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on 15 November 2021.
She was at the hospital for a dialysis appointment but hit her head after her wheelchair tipped over.
The jury at Norfolk Corner's Court returned a verdict of accidental death.
Mrs Woodford suffered liver disease and kidney failure in 2021 following "problems with alcohol consumption', coroner Johanna Thompson said.
The inquest heard her condition meant she had poor blood clotting and an increased "risk of bleeding".
Mrs Woodford, from Brisley in Norfolk, was transported to the hospital on 15 November 2021 by ambulance, along with another patient, for her non-urgent dialysis.
CCTV footage was played at the inquest which showed her wheeled in a chair down the ramp but when it hit the bottom it tipped.
The ambulance care assistant used a hospital porter chair, rather than wheelchair from the ambulance, which was not best practice and had been advised against by the ambulance company.
Mrs Woodford suffered a head injury from the fall after which she deteriorated and died at home on 29 November 2021.
The jury concluded she died from "accident caused by trauma which probably accelerated underlying pre-existing conditions and probably contributed to the timing of her death".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk