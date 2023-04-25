Interior Design Masters finalist Jack Kinsey on Norfolk support
A finalist of this year's Interior Design Masters has said the support from his home county has been "beautiful".
Jack Kinsey, 27, from Hingham, Norfolk, goes head-to-head with Monika Charchula, from Nottingham, in Tuesday night's final.
The BBC show involves 10 designers taking part in challenges with the winner offered a commercial contract.
Mr Kinsey said being on the show had been "a blast".
The programme is in its fourth series and is hosted by comedian Alan Carr, from Northampton, with designer Michelle Ogundehin judging the contestants.
Speaking ahead of the televised final, Mr Kinsey said of the contest: "It's been a blast - it's been so much fun.
"It really pushed me out of my comfort zone."
"Taking part in Interior Design Masters has been brilliant for my character-building because you learn so much about yourself under pressure," Mr Kinsey said.
"I can cope under pressure and pull off some cracking designs so yes, the whole experience has been brilliant."
He said his favourite challenge was 'hair salons week where he "thought outside the box, went a bit rogue".
In that episode each contestant headed to Bristol where they had just two days and a budget of £3,000 each to transform a hair salon on their own.
Mr Kinsey's salon had asked for a "Scandi makeover", which he interpreted with a "Japandi" theme - convincing host Carr it was an actual word, meaning a mix of Japanese and Scandi.
He transformed the walls with hand-drawn bamboo and floral murals.
His phone "pings" incessantly at the end of each televised episode, he said.
"I've had so many messages - a lot of Norfolk's been behind me - everyone wants me to do really well, it's been really beautiful.
"Everyone's rallied behind me."
The challenges the designers have faced have rarely been easy.
"Sometimes you just want to throw everything across the room and give up - but somehow, it all comes together in the end," Mr Kinsey said.
The final of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr is on at 20:00 BST on BBC One.
