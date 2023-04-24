Taverham: Woman and child hurt in fall from moving car
A woman is in hospital with life-changing injuries after she and a child fell from a moving car.
The pair fell from a blue Volvo V40 on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Taverham, near Norwich, shortly before 22:00 BST on Friday.
The woman, in her 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The child suffered minor injuries and remains in hospital in Norwich.
Police want to trace a woman who helped at the scene, near a Shell garage.
She was in a white BMW 1 Series and stopped to assist the pair.
The Volvo had been driving towards Fakenham.
Officers have also appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
