Downham Market: Father and son jailed for murder of love rival
A father and his son who acted "like a pack of animals" have been jailed for the murder of his wife's new partner.
Wayne Peckham, 48, and Riley Peckham, 23, of Manby Close in Hilgay, Norfolk, denied killing Matthew Rodwell in Downham Market in January 2022.
The judge at Norwich Crown Court said Wayne Peckham was "prone to obsessive jealousy and violence".
The pair will serve a minimum of 24 years and 18 years, respectively.
At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, His Honour Judge Anthony Bate said both defendants had gone to the home the father-of-two shared with Kerry Peckham "with intent to do Matthew Rodwell serious harm".
He said it was a "brutal and sustained attack", adding: "Matthew's life was cut short in his prime and Kerry's (Peckham's) dreams for the future have been shattered."
Norfolk Police also said the two men had acted "like a pack of animals" when they attacked bin lorry driver Mr Rodwell.
He died of compression to the neck, which may have been caused by strangulation, and some of the injuries may have also been inflicted with a screwdriver, the trial heard.
Police said Mr Rodwell made a 999 call when the pair forced their way into his new partner's home.
He was heard urging police to hurry before Riley Peckham could be heard shouting "you are going to die", the force said.
'Ripped away'
In her victim impact statement, read out by the prosecution barrister Riel Karmy-Jones KC, Matthew Rodwell's sister Amy Pockett described him as a "big softie" who would help anyone.
She said the pair had stolen a father from two children, adding: "No matter what sentence you get, they will get a life sentence knowing their dad was murdered".
Mrs Peckham said of her estranged husband and son: "All of our dreams for the future have been ripped away because of your jealousy.
"You brought violence and trauma into our home."
Wayne Peckham was also convicted of two counts of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, on another man in Downham Market in December 2021.
Riley Peckham was convicted of the same charge in relation to the same incident.
Wayne Peckham was also convicted of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, against Mrs Peckham on 23 January last year.
Norfolk Police said the sentences passed meant "they can no longer be a danger to anyone else".