Sinkhole opens up in Gorleston after lorry goes over drain cover
- Published
A sinkhole has opened up in a road causing a lorry's wheels to become stuck in the gap.
The hole appeared after a lorry driving along Baker Street, in Gorleston, went over a manhole cover.
The driver has since managed to manoeuvre the truck away from the hole. Baker Street has seen previous problems with subsidence.
Traffic is being diverted for repairs to be carried out.
